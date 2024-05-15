Metro services in Blue Line halts after man attempts suicide

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man died by suicide at Netaji Bhavan Metro Station on Wednesday.



The Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted for nearly an hour and truncated services were run between Maidan to Dakshinewar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash.

The incident took place at 11:38 am. The man was identified as Bikram Kumar Saha, a resident of Bhawanipore.

According to police, Saha jumped in front of a Dum Dum-bound Metro rake. Owing to this incident, both bound Metro services were suspended from 11:38 am to 12:45 pm.

According to Metro authorities, the deceased was recovered from the Metro track and taken to a hospital. It was later informed that he was declared dead at SSKM Hospital.

According to the data provided by Metro Railway on World Suicide Prevention Day, nine suicide attempts were made in Metro last year, out of which seven attempts were foiled. Since its inception, 361 suicide attempts have been made till date, out of which Metro staff foiled 187 attempts. In 2022, six suicide attempts were made and out of which two attempts were foiled by the Metro staff.