Metro services hit twice on Monday due to waterlogging, suicide attempt

Kolkata: Commuters across Kolkata endured a chaotic start to the week as Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) were disrupted twice on Monday morning, first due to waterlogging inside tunnels and later when a man jumped onto the tracks at Belgachia. The twin disruptions, lasting over three-and-a-half hours, left thousands stranded during peak office hours.

The trouble began around 9:05 am, after heavy overnight rain caused water from the central drain to seep into the underground tracks between Chandni Chowk and Central stations. Metro authorities immediately suspended services on the affected stretch between Girish Park and Maidan. “Operations were halted in that section for safety reasons and water pumping started immediately. Truncated services were operated on either side,” a Metro official said. Services were run between Maidan and Kavi Subhash and between Girish Park and Dakshineswar, until normality was restored around 10:58 am.

However, the respite was short-lived. At 11:20 am, just 22 minutes after restoration, a man jumped onto the tracks at Belgachia station, prompting a fresh suspension between Girish Park and Noapara.

Once again, truncated services were run, this time between Girish Park and Kavi Subhash and between Noapara and Dakshineswar, until the individual was recovered and full operations resumed around 12:28 pm. The back-to-back halts threw the city’s public transport system into disarray, with commuters left scrambling for alternatives. However, with many arterial roads waterlogged, especially along MG Road and Central Avenue, buses ran behind schedule, app cab fares surged and long queues formed for taxis and autos, adding to the woes of commuters.

Even during truncated operations, passengers complained of delays, malfunctioning air-conditioning inside overcrowded coaches and jammed doors due to excessive rush on platforms.

“I had just reached Dum Dum around 11:30 am after hearing services had resumed. But the moment I arrived, an announcement said Metro was suspended again. Bike-taxi fares were sky-high and I finally boarded a train around 12:36 pm,” said Suchismita Bhattacharjee, a regular commuter from Dum Dum.

This marks the second waterlogging-related disruption this monsoon. On June 28, services were suspended for over an hour after water accumulated on the tracks between Jatin Das Park and Netaji Bhawan. “Every decision taken today, including the operation of truncated services, was in the interest of passenger safety,” a Metro official said.

“We are reviewing the situation thoroughly and taking the necessary measures to prevent recurrence.”