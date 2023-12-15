Metro services hit in North-South Corridor

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted for quite a long time on Thursday in the North-South Corridor after a technical glitch was spotted in the third rail on the Up line between Noapara and Baranagar.



According to Metro authorities, on Thursday around 2:05 pm, a problem was noticed on the third rail. Due to some technical reasons, the power to the third rail was found to be tripping. Accordingly, a power block (temporary suspension of power supply) was taken at 2:18 pm to rectify the glitch. At the same time, truncated services were active between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash metro stations.

Due to the suspension of services between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar, several passengers faced difficulties to reach their destinations. At 5:22 pm, the services in the suspended portion were partially restored with truncated services extended up to Noapara from Kavi Subhash. Till last reports came in, restoration work to resume normal services up to Dakshineswar is going on.