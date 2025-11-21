Metro services hit after man jumps in front of train

Kolkata: Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Thursday afternoon after an elderly man jumped in front of a train at Netaji Metro station.

Metro officials said the incident occurred around 3:10 pm when a Dakshineswar-bound rake was entering the station. The motorman applied the emergency brakes but a few wheels had already run over the man before the train came to a halt. The rake was immediately evacuated and a power block imposed. The man was rescued from the tracks and taken to M.R. Bangur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar on both Up and Down lines. After a thorough inspection of the tracks and other technical systems, normal services on the entire Blue Line resumed around 4:05 pm.