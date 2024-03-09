‘Metro services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade to begin on March 15’

Kolkata: The much-awaited passenger service of the East-West Metro stretch from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan, a major portion of which will be a journey through a tunnel under River Ganga will begin on Friday, March 15.



Metro services from New Garia (Kavi Subhas) to Ruby (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) and Joka to Majerhat will also begin on the same day.

As informed, the first Metro from both Esplanade and Howrah Maidan Station side will start at 7 am and the last Metro will be available at 9.45 pm.

There will be no services on Sunday. A total of 130 services will be available every day and the gap between two rakes will be 12 minutes during office hours and 15 minutes during other times.

Services in the Garia- Ruby route will be available at 20-minute intervals with the first service from both stations commencing at 9 am. The last Metro will be at 4.40 pm. There will be no services on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the Joka – Majerhat route services will be available at a 25-minute duration. The first Metro will start at 8.30 am and the last one will be at 3.35 pm from either side.

There will be no services on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in this stretch too. Services were available from Joka to Taratala on this route that has now been extended to Majerhat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three Metro routes from a programme at Esplanade Metro Station on March 6.

The Prime Minister also took a ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan under the tunnel of River Ganga along with school students.

Passengers will be able to speak over mobile phones while travelling under the river for which advanced technology has been used.

Optical fibre has been installed deep inside the river bed so that Internet connectivity is available during the ride.