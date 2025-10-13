Metro services disrupted on Blue Line

Kolkata: Services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) of Kolkata Metro were disrupted on Sunday evening following a sudden snag in a Dakshineswar-bound rake just before it entered Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station (Tollygunge).

According to Metro Railway officials, the incident occurred at around 6.43 pm, prompting an immediate power shutdown for passenger safety and to remove the stranded rake from the tracks.

During the disruption, truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations as power supply in the affected segment before Maidan had been cut off.

Normal train operations resumed at around 7.50 pm after the faulty rake was cleared, officials said.