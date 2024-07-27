Metro services disrupted due to tech snag

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Friday morning after a Metro rake got stranded at the Rabindra Sarobar metro station owing to some technical issues.



According to sources, around 12:45 pm on Friday a Kavi Subhas bound rake stopped at the Rabindra Sarobar Metro station and was not moving due to some technical fault. After a few minutes, when the rake did not move, the same was evacuated. Meanwhile, truncated services were running between the Maidan and Dakshineswar Metro stations.

The Metro services in the Up line (Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar) remained normal.

After a while, the stranded Metro rake was taken to the ‘Y’ siding of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) Metro station initially. Normal services on the Down line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas) resumed at 1:13 pm.

Later, the faulty rake was taken to the Kavi Subhas Metro station for further examination. According to Metro Railway officials, the rake is being checked to trace the fault and rectify it.