Metro services disrupted as man jumps before train

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted after a man aged about 46 years attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro rake on Thursday morning at the Girish Park Metro Station. Around 9:55 am, when a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro rake was entering the platform at the Girish Park Metro Station, the man suddenly jumped on the railway track.

The motorman applied an emergency brake and stopped the rake within a few seconds.

According to the Metro officials, the passenger was located under the first coach and subsequently rescued after disconnecting the power to the third rail. The man was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted.

Police claimed that the man suffered multiple injuries but none of those are serious. Metro services resumed at 10:20 am after a short check of the track.

In a separate incident, a man got down on the same track at Sovabazar Metro Station around 3 pm while a Metro rake was about to enter the platform.

The motorman applied an emergency brake and stopped the rake well ahead of the man.

Later, Railway Protection Force personnel with help from a few other passengers rescued the man unhurt.

Later he was handed over to the local police.