Metro services disrupted after tracks between Park Street & Esplanade Metro stn flooded

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Monday due to waterlogging on tracks between Park Street and Esplanade Metro station amidst the heavy downpour. The subway of Park Street Metro station was also inundated.

Metro services were disrupted till 12 pm after tracks between Park Street and Esplanade were waterlogged. From 7:51 am to 12:05 pm truncated services had to be plied between Dakshineswar and Girish Park as well as Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge area).

Pumps were used to remove accumulated water from the tracks. They managed to remove water from the trackbed and as the situation was gradually improving, truncated services in between Kavi Subhash to Maidan were started from 10:21 am, beside the truncated services in between Dakshineswar to Girish Park continued.

Metro officers and engineers inspected the spot and found that the KMC sewerage line near the top of the subway at Park Street station in the

vicinity of the expansion joint has leakages.

As a result, heavy water inflow was occurring through the construction/expansion joint of D-wall at Park Street Metro station. Necessary corrective measures are being taken to stop recurrence of such incidents, Metro Railway authorities stated.