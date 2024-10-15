Metro services disrupted after man attempts suicide

Kolkata: A man’s suicide attempt by jumping in front of an incoming Metro train disrupted services on the Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) on Monday.

The incident occurred at 11:45 am when a man standing on the platform at Sovabazar Sutanuti Station jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound Metro train as it was entering the station. The train driver managed to apply the brakes in time.

According to Metro authorities, the man was quickly rescued from the tracks. Despite sustaining minor injuries, he survived the attempt. The reason for his actions and his identity remain unknown.

Consequently, the Metro services were disrupted for over half-an-hour, with truncated operations running between Central to Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum to Dakshineswar. Although services resumed around 12:18 pm, it took some time to normalise.

The disruption caused significant inconvenience to commuters, especially as many offices reopened on Monday after the Durga Puja holidays, leading to delays in reaching their destinations.