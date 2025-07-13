Metro services disrupted

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Friday afternoon after a man jumped in front of a rake at the Central metro station. According to sources, on Friday around 12pm a man jumped in front of a Dum Dum bound rake at the Central Metro Station. As a result, Metro services were hampered. Immediately the electricity connection to the third railway was cut and the man was rescued. He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted. Meanwhile, truncated services were operated between Girish Park and Dakshineswar in the Northern part and between Maidan and Kavi Subhash. Normal services resumed from around 12:55 pm after a thorough check was conducted.