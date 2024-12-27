Metro services disrupted

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted for about 25 minutes on Thursday morning causing massive inconvenience for the daily commuters. According to sources, around 8:50 am on Thursday, a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro rake got stuck at the Belgachia Metro station due to some technical glitch. Despite repeated efforts to move the rake, the motorman failed.

Immediately the rake was evacuated and senior Metro officials were informed. Around 9:15 am the rake was moved after Metro engineers intervened. After the removal of the stranded rake, normal services resumed. During the period truncated services were active from Girish Park to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Dum Dum. Due to the disruption, a large number of passengers who commute daily in Metro faced tremendous difficulties in reaching their destinations. Even after the normal services resumed, several daily commuters had to wait due to the massive crowd. Several passengers waited for almost half an hour to board a Metro rake.