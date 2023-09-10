Metro services disrupted

Kolkata: Commuters were harassed after Metro services from Rabindra Sarobar to Jatin Das Park were halted from 8:12 am to 11:02 am on Saturday after a power block was taken in the UP line to rectify the problem.



Truncated services were being run from Dakshineswar to Maidan and Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro stations. Rake MR-406 had stopped just after crossing UP starter signal number 2563 of Kalighat as one Third Rail Current Connector (TRCC) touched and got entangled with the shroud board.

After UP MR-406 rake stopped at the mentioned location, it was brought back and kept on the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar’s third line for a while. A power block was taken from Rabindra Sarobar to Jatin Das Park UP line at 8:12 am to rectify the problem. During this period, truncated services were being run. The first Metro from Maidan departed for Kavi Subhash at 11:02 am and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar towards Dakshineswar at 11:24 am.