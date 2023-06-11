Metro services disrupted

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted after a motorman complained of abnormal sounds coming from the track bed on the UP line between Maidan and Park Street Metro stations on Sunday.



The complaint was made at 3:15 pm and the truncated services started at 4 pm. According to officials, truncated services were being run from Girish Park to Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash. “Officers and staff were rushed to the spot to ascertain the situation,” an official said.

However, the exact reason or the source of the sound has not been specified by the official. As per news media reports, a minor crack was found on the line between these two stations. Normal Metro services resumed at 5:45 pm.

In the meantime, commuters who wanted to travel to any station between Mahatma Gandhi Road to Rabindra Sarobar faced problems. They had to avail of other modes of transportation like buses to reach their destination.