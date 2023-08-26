Metro services between Sealdah & Sector-V suspended today

Kolkata: Metro services between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector-V, which is part of the East-West Metro corridor will remain suspended on Saturday in order to conduct Integrated Safety Test between already commissioned Salt Lake Sector V- Sealdah stretch and under construction Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of East-West Metro.



The services were earlier suspended for the same reason on August 19.

The Integrated Safety Test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the upcoming stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade with the present operational stretch, according to an official.