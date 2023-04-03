Metro Rly services disrupted for an hour

kolkata: Truncated services had to be run between Dakshineswar-Dum Dum Metro stations and Central-Kavi Subhash stretch on Sunday for nearly an hour after a UP Metro experienced an abnormal sound in between Sovabazar-Shyambazar Metro section of the Blue line.



According to an official statement by the Metro Railway, a motorman of a UP Metro had experienced an abnormal sound between the mentioned two sections.

As a precautionary measure, tracks were checked there. The incident took place at 10:42 am and normal services resumed by 11:50 am.

According to an official, the abnormal sound was heard when the train was running on the tracks.

After the report by a motorman an inspection was conducted. A committee has also been set up to investigate the problem.