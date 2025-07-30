Metro Rly announces reconstruction of Kavi Subhash Up platform

Kolkata: Metro Railway, Kolkata has announced that the Up platform of Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Metro station will be reconstructed, following recommendations by RITES.

While Metro authorities stated that the repair and reconstruction work is expected to be completed within nine months, sources indicated that the entire process, including demolition, may take about a year. During this period, all Metro services on the corridor will start and terminate at Sahid Khudiram station. The announcement comes two days after Metro services at Kavi Subhash were suspended on Monday following the discovery of structural cracks in some columns on the Up platform. Authorities shut down the terminal station indefinitely as a safety measure.

In a Press statement issued on Wednesday, Metro authorities said heavy rainfall is suspected to have caused uneven settlement in the affected area, leading to the development of cracks. After suspending services, officials sought expert advice from RITES. Following an on-site inspection, RITES recommended complete reconstruction of the platform.

The Metro statement read: “Following a detailed structural assessment, an execution scheme for the rehabilitation of the affected Up platform has been finalised based on the recommendations of M/s RITES. The rehabilitation works mainly involve removal of roof sheeting and roof truss of both the platforms and dismantling of columns of the Up platform, platform slab and reconstruction of the Up platform. A target has been set to complete the entire repair and rehabilitation work within nine months.”

Metro officials said services will remain suspended at Kavi Subhash until the platform is rebuilt.