Metro Ride Kolkata App sees growing user base

KOLKATA: The ‘Metro Ride Kolkata App’ is steadily gaining popularity, with over 580,000 Android users and 13,500 iOS users having downloaded it so far.



Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app has been a hit among users since its launch. It enables metro commuters to recharge their Smart Cards and book QR Code-based tickets anytime, anywhere. The app was launched on March 5, 2022, for Android and on March 22,

2024, for iOS. Metro Railway issued a statement highlighting the app’s growing acceptance and popularity among users.

To further increase awareness, special promotional films demonstrating how to download and use the app are being shown on platform televisions at North-South and East-West Metro stations. Additionally, metro staff are assisting passengers with downloading and using the app at various stations through special camps.