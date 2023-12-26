Metro registers footfall of over 2.98L

Kolkata: More than 2.98 lakh passengers travelled in North-South Metro till 6 pm on Christmas. The last service time has been extended till 11:10 pm for the day.



Metro Railway recorded footfall of 2,98,116 which was 17,753 more than last year’s Christmas record of 2,80,363 till the same time.

Last Metro service will leave from Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash at 10:58 pm instead of 9:28 pm. Last Metro from Kavi Subhash will leave for Dum Dum at 11:10 pm. Highest passenger count was registered at Dum Dum, i.e. 34,005 and Park Street Metro station’s count was 14,646.