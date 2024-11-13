Metro: Reduced services on November 15

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will operate reduced services on its two corridors on Guru Nanak’s Birthday, November 15.

According to Metro Railway authorities, the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash Corridor, also known as the Blue Line, will run 236 services instead of the usual 288. While the number of services is reduced, the first and last train timings will remain the same.

Special night services will also operate as usual, departing from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at 10.40 pm.The Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will operate 90 services on Friday, compared to the usual 106.

These services will run from 6.55 am to 9.40 pm, at an interval of 20 minutes.

The first and last train timings on this corridor will remain unchanged.

Regular services will be available on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, the Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line).