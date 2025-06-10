Metro ramps up solar power to slash carbon emissions

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway is rapidly scaling up its solar power generation capacity as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Currently, the Metro generates around 16,000 units of solar power daily, supported by an installed capacity of 4.556 MWp across its Blue, Green, Purple, and Orange lines. These solar installations—located on various service buildings and carsheds—yield nearly 57 lakh units of clean energy annually, equivalent to reducing approximately 49 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions, officials said.

The Blue Line alone hosts 1,136.5 KWp of solar plants at key locations such as Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia Tunnel Ramp, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, and Kavi Subhash stations, as well as at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital.

The Green Line contributes 1,519 KWp through installations across Salt Lake Sector V, Central Park, and its depot. Additionally, the Purple Line features a 1,400 KWp plant at Joka Carshed, while the Orange Line has a 500 KWp facility at the new carshed at Kavi Subhash.

In April 2025 alone, the Metro generated 47,210 units of electricity from its solar panels. This system is actively monitored through a cloud-based monitoring system. Metro authorities are now implementing several ambitious expansion projects. A 1,500 KWp on-ground plant is under installation near Jessore Road Metro station, along with 654 KWp rooftop systems on the station and adjacent service buildings.

An additional 800 KWp is being added at Tollygunge Carshed and nearby facilities. Recognising these efforts, the Railway Board has sanctioned two major projects at Noapara—a 4,000 KWp on-ground plant and a 5,000 KWp rooftop installation on the carshed. Plans are also underway to install solar panels at more stations along the Orange and Purple Lines.

According to Metro authorities, these new additions will contribute 14,500 KWp to the system’s total solar capacity. Once completed, the Metro’s daily solar energy generation is expected to rise to 1.1 lakh units.