Metro rake briefly stranded at Tollygunge Stn

Kolkata: Metro services were partially disrupted on Tuesday morning due power supply disruption at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station.



According to Metro Railway authorities, on Tuesday around 10:38 am a Dakshineswar-bound Metro rake faced a power trip at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station. As a result, movement of other Metro services were regulated accordingly.

The power trip issue was resolved and normal services resumed around 10:52 am. Due to the disruption during the peak hours, many passengers faced trouble while reaching their destinations.

It may be mentioned that on Friday, a Dkashineswar-bound Metro rake faced brake binding issues at the Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station in the evening.

All the passengers were evacuated and the rake was taken to Noapara car shed. Normal services had resumed after almost 30 minutes.