‘Metro Railway’s Non-Fare Revenue increased by 38%’

Kolkata: The Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) of Metro Railway increased by 38 per cent in April 2024 as compared to the NFR during the same period in 2023-24. Metro Railway earned Rs 2.72 crore in April 2024 compared to Rs 1.97 crore earned during the same period in 2023-24.



According to Metro Railway authorities, it is one of the smallest zones of Indian Railway, despite which it has been able to register itself as one of the front runners among all Railway zones in producing sterling results in the current fiscal year 2024-25.

Metro Railway adopted several innovative steps to increase its revenue which is otherwise dependent on passenger earnings alone. They focused on generating revenues through branding of litter bins at stations, displaying advertisements inside and outside Metro rakes, displaying hoardings in open spaces and installing health check-up kiosks at different stations and handling chain branding, amongst others.

Apart from this, Metro Railway implemented ideas like track sidewalls branding, card balance checking terminal (CBCT) branding, Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machine (ASCRM) branding, AFC-PC Gates and Flap branding and installation of food kiosks, amongst others.