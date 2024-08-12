Metro Railway to turn 2 more stns as ‘no booking counter stations’

Kolkata: After successful implementation of three ‘no booking counter stations’ in Purple and Orange Line, Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to turn two more stations in Purple Line as ‘no booking counter stations’ from August 15.



According to the Metro Railway, Kolkata, due to less number of passengers availing several Metro stations, the authorities had decided to use less manpower. As an experiment, Taratala and Sakherbazar Metro stations in the Orange line and Kavi Sukanta Metro station in the Purple line were turned into ‘no booking counter’ stations from August 1. This move by the Metro Railway also aims to use digital methods to buy tickets and recharge smart cards.

After observing the situation for more than a week after implementation, Metro Railway decided to turn the Behala Bazar and Thakurpukur as ‘no booking counter stations’ from August 15 as the average daily passenger count at Behala Bazar Metro Station is around 80 while regular passenger count of Thakurpukur Metro Station is around 100.