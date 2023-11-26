Metro Railway to run fewer services in North-South Corridor today

Kolkata: Lesser services will be plied by the Metro Railway in North-South Metro Corridor which connects Kavi Subhash with Dakshineswar on Guru Nanak’s birthday which will be observed on Monday. However, the timings for first and last service will remain unchanged.



Metro will ply 234 services instead of 288 services on the day since it’s observed as a holiday. Hence, commuters will have to wait for longer intervals to avail Metro services on Monday.

The Metro service in this corridor will start at 6:50 am from Dumdum and Kavi Subhash, and 7 am from Dakshineswar. The last service will leave from Dakshineswar at 9:28 pm, from Kavi Subhash at 9:30 pm and from Dumdum at 9:40 pm.

Meanwhile, the Metro officials informed that the construction work of Nazrul Tirtha Metro Station in Kavi Subhash-Jai Hind (Airport) Corridor of the orange line is going on in full swing. This station, like its name suggests, will be coming up at Nazrul Tirtha area of New Town.

Metro Railway in a statement informed that the concreting work and covering the roof of the station is almost complete. The floors have been covered with granite and work on making the state-of-the-art passenger amenities is

going on.

The Metro station will have two spacious platforms of 180-metre-length. There will be eight escalators, four lifts and eight staircases. Apart from this, like most of the Metro’s newer stations, it will have three toilets for women, men and divyangjan.