‘Metro Railway to introduce AI-based surveillance system’

Kolkata: Metro Railway is planning to roll out an artificial intelligence–based surveillance system across its network to strengthen monitoring and ensure quicker detection of unusual activity at stations and on platforms.

Metro officials said the AI-enabled software will identify suspicious movement of people and vehicles, detect intrusion, loitering and camera tampering, and flag instances of passengers falling on tracks or platforms. It will also support colour-based searches and combined human-vehicle and colour tracking. The system is expected to be deployed at 57 stations as part of a wider Indian Railways

security upgrade. Alongside the technology rollout, manpower deployment on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) is being reorganised.

Earlier, private agencies mostly handled baggage scanning and platform surveillance. Now, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will take charge. It is learnt that four companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have already been brought in, with most personnel assigned to the Green Line and some posted on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram).

In a separate development, Metro has expanded weekend operations on the Purple Line (Joka–Majherhat). From November 22, Saturday services began on this corridor, with 40 trains running at 21-minute intervals. The first train leaves Joka at 1.25 pm and Majherhat at 1.49 pm. The last trains depart Joka at 8.11 pm and Majherhat at 8.32 pm.

On the Green Line (East–West corridor), Metro Railway had reduced Saturday services from 226 to 186 from November 1. Services are now being increased again, with 202 services operated on Saturdays from November 22, without any change to the first and last train timings at either terminal station.

In another development, the Communication Based Train Control System will be introduced on the Orange Line from November 24.