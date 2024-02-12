Metro Railway starts repair work of damaged houses in Bowbazar area

Kolkata: Metro Railway authorities have started to repair the damaged houses and hand over the repaired houses at Bowbazar area.



These houses were damaged during the underground tunnelling work of East-West Metro Corridor in between Esplanade and Sealdah. After the disasters, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL), the implementing agency, had promised to repair all the damaged houses and rebuild the totally damaged houses in this area after the completion of the construction work of this corridor.

The damaged house of 6B Durga Pithuri Lane has already been repaired and handed over to the owners in habitable condition. At present, repairing works of two houses at 19/1A Durga Pithuri Lane and 12 Madan Dutta Lane are in advanced stage. Almost 70 per cent of the repairing works of these two houses have been completed. It is expected that these two houses will soon be handed over to their owners.

Repairing work of another house, 1/4, Durga Pithuri Lane has just started. Repairing work of the damaged house at 19, Durga Pithuri Lane will start soon. The engineers, while repairing these damaged houses, are grouting the foundations and for damaged walls they are doing High Tensile Steel (HTS) stitching and Apoxy grouting along with re-flooring where required. Due to this repairing work the longevity of these houses is going to increase, Metro stated.