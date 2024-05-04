Metro Railway opens new entry gate in underground subway

Kolkata: The Metro Railway opened a new entry gate for Green Line from Blue Line in the underground subway connecting these two Corridors. The 12 feet-wide gate will streamline commuters’ movement especially in peak hours, a Metro official stated.



The existing 9-feet wide passage which used to be bifurcated with queue managers till now for switching of inward and outward passengers of both the Corridors, is now being used only for inward movement of passengers from Green Line to Blue Line.

Metro Railway started commercial services on Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Green Line March 15. “From day one, this Corridor has become one of the most sought after Corridors of Kolkata Metro as it has been enabling commuters coming from distant places of Howrah, and Hooghly, amongst others to avail Metro services at Howrah station. At Esplanade, these passengers can easily switch from Green Line Corridor to Blue Line Corridor and travel up to either Dakshineswar or Kavi Subhash using the integrated tickets,” Metro Railway stated. Esplanade Metro station which is the meeting point of Blue Line and Green Line has seen a sharp increase in passenger count after commencement of services from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan. For ensuring free and smooth movements of commuters, Metro authorities have put up stickers, banners and posters indicating the way commuters should follow to reach their destinations or platforms.

Metro staff have also been helping them so that they can reach their destinations without any trouble, Metro authorities claim.