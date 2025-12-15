Metro Railway Kolkata opens applications for 128 apprentice slots

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata has invited online applications for engagement of Act Apprentices for the 2026–27 session, announcing 128 training slots across four trades. The online application process will begin on December 23 at 11 am and close on January 22 at 5 pm. Applications will be accepted only through the official website.

According to the notification, the trades on offer are fitter (82 slots), electrician (28), machinist (9) and welder (9). Selection will be entirely merit-based, with a merit list prepared by taking the average of marks obtained in the matriculation and ITI examinations, giving equal weightage to both.

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years as on the prescribed cut-off date. Age relaxation will be applicable for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), as per norms.

Candidates are required to have passed Class X with at least 50 per cent marks and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade issued by the NCVT or SCVT.

Reservation benefits will be extended to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD and ex-servicemen categories in line with Railway Board guidelines. Candidates will be shortlisted for document verification on the basis of merit in the ratio of 1:50 against the notified training slots. Each shortlisted candidate will be allotted only one trade and one slot, without repetition.

The application fee is Rs 100, while SC, ST, PwBD and women candidates are exempt. Selected apprentices will be paid stipends at prescribed rates during the training period.

Metro clarified that the engagement is strictly for apprenticeship training and does not guarantee employment.

However, 20 per cent of Level-1 vacancies may be filled by giving preference to eligible, course-completed Act Apprentices trained in Railway establishments, subject to conditions.