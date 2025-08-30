Metro pushes QR ticketing amid surge in ridership

Kolkata: Following the full opening of the Green Line stretch, Kolkata Metro has seen a sharp rise in passenger traffic, prompting authorities to intensify awareness campaigns about the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app for mobile QR ticketing. Over the past week, Metro officials have focused on educating commuters about the app’s benefits, aiming to make travel more convenient and efficient. Reportedly, stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Salt Lake Sector V, Dum Dum, and Esplanade have witnessed a strong response. Since the launch of the new routes, between 21,000 and 24,000 passengers have been using mobile QR tickets daily, another official said.

To assist commuters, 72 Bharat Scouts and Guides cadets from Eastern Railway have been deployed at major Metro stations. They are helping passengers download the app from Google Playstore or the App Store and guiding them through booking QR tickets, it was learnt.

The initiative has been well-received, saving passengers time by bypassing long ticket queues. Commuters booking tickets via the App before arriving at stations can also avail of a 5 per cent fare discount. Since August 25, paper and mobile QR tickets are available across the entire Metro network, extending from the Green, Blue and Orange Lines to the Purple and Yellow Lines. The new stretches, inaugurated by PM Modi on August 22, mark a milestone in Metro expansion.