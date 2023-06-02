Metro: Power block extended to June 18 & 25

KOLKATA: The mega power block between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash Metro station for the regular maintenance work has been extended to June 18 and June 25 by the Metro Railway.



According to Metro officials, the power block will take place on June 4, June 11, June 18 and June 25. On these days the Metro services will resume from 10 am instead of 9 am. However, the timings for the last service will remain unchanged.

Earlier, the authorities had taken a similar block on certain days from May 6 to June 11. The Metro Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra had clarified that these blocks are being taken on the weekends for “regular track maintenance work only.”

He further stated that the Metro piers on Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stretch is safe and fit for Metro movement. There will be no changes in services timings on weekdays, i.e. Monday to Friday, during this period.