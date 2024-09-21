Metro: Overcrowding causes door snag, disrupts services

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway faced another service disruption on Friday morning due to overcrowding. A door on a metro train failed to close at Jatin Das Park Station, causing a delay.



The incident occurred at 10:36 am when a Dakshineswar-bound metro train originating from New Garia (Kavi Subhas) experienced difficulty closing one of its doors. The motorman had to manually close the door, and the train departed the station at 10:43 am.

This incident follows a similar disruption on Wednesday morning, September 11, when a metro train bound for Esplanade from Howrah Station faced a 25-minute delay due to overcrowding.

The automatic doors in the last compartment could not close properly due to the heavy rush.

In response to the incident, the Kolkata Metro Railway had extended peak hours by one hour in both the morning and evening on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, starting September 12.