Metro: Orange line fare structure released

Kolkata: Metro Railway on Saturday introduced the single ticket fare structure for Orange line, which includes Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro line.



It will cost Rs 20 to travel from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro Station.

Under the integrated fare structure introduced by the new General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy, as Kavi Subhash will act as the joining station between Orange line and North-South Metro corridor, it will cost Rs 45 to travel from Dakshineswar and Dum Dum to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro station. From Esplanade, Chandni Chowk, Park Street and Kalighat it will cost Rs 40 and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar it will cost Rs 35.

Six new automated fare collection gates at Kavi Subhash Metro station have been installed to enable the commuters to enter or exit the station smoothly.

These newly installed gates will be bi-directional which according to Metro authorities will enable a smooth transit considering that they have planned that commuters will be able to travel from Dakshineswar to Hemanta Mukherjee using one ticket.