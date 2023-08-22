Metro officials expect permission for traffic diversion at Metropolitan Crossing within this week

Kolkata: The Metro officials expect that the Traffic Police will give permission for traffic diversion at Metropolitan crossing near the proposed Beleghata Station of New Garia-Bimanbandar via Rajarhat Metro project within this week for the construction work of pier number P-286 and CP-287.



The traffic department started the trial run for necessary traffic diversion from August 19. A meeting was held between the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Police, Principal Chief Engineer of Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials on August 10 with regards to the traffic diversion at this crossing.

According to officials, the construction work of these piers is expected to be completed within two months. The Traffic police has also requested RVNL to construct another iron bridge at the southern side of the present Metropolitan Bridge. The work of the iron bridge has been started by RVNL and is expected to ease the movement of two-wheelers and pedestrians on the EM Bypass in future.

It can be mentioned that in the first phase, a no objection certificate (NOC) was received from Traffic police on April 6 in which the sub-structure work up to the pier shaft of pier number PP-288 and PP-289 at this location was completed.

Normal traffic movement resumed here after restoring the road. After the construction of pier P-286 and CP-287, the RVNL will start casting work of the portal beam on PP-288 and PP-289.