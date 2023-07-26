Metro officials deny receipt of petition to increase operating time

An online petition is doing rounds on social media seeking the Metro Railway in Kolkata to extend the operating hours by an hour. According to Metro officials, no such petition has been received as of yet.

“We are here to discuss. If something like this comes up, many factors need to be taken into account. We have heard of the petition through news media and social media platforms. However, we are yet to receive any such petition,” a Metro Railway official said.

The petition started by Ajay Mittal stated: “Concerned citizens of Kolkata request the Metro Railway, Kolkata, to extend the operating hours of the Kolkata Metro by one hour. Currently, the Metro services run the last train at 9:40 pm, which poses several difficulties for the citizens who rely on this vital mode of transportation. Extending the Metro services by one hour would greatly benefit the residents of Kolkata.”

It has been stated in the petition that the timings for Delhi Metro are 5 am to 11:30 pm, for Chennai, it is 5 am to 11 pm and Bengaluru Namma is also 5 am to 11 pm. There are three lines of Kolkata Metro, including the North-South Metro corridor which connects Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, the East-West Metro corridor which connects Sector V to Sealdah and the Joka-Esplanade corridor which is currently operational from Joka-Taratala.