Metro mulls induction of 800 add’l security staff

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that it is actively considering the induction of 800 additional security personnel in response to growing concerns over passenger safety following the stabbing incident at Dakshineswar station on September 12.

Officials said the administration has taken note of the concerns raised after the incident, which led to the death of an 18-year-old Class XI student near the ticket counters and assured that security measures are already in place and continuously monitored. Passenger movement is tracked round-the-clock through CCTV cameras at the Central Control Room. Frisking of passengers and baggage scanning at entry points are part of routine checks, with any suspicious movement or behaviour being promptly observed and acted upon. Authorities described the Dakshineswar incident as an “unfortunate, one-off case involving school-going boys,” while stressing that Kolkata Metro continues to be the safest and most secure mode of transport in the city. They noted that certain tools and instruments are permitted within prescribed limits, keeping in mind the needs of working professionals and students who form the bulk of its commuters. Commuters have been urged not to bypass door-frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, and to cooperate fully with security staff.

Reassuring passengers, Metro authorities said: “There is no reason to panic.

Kolkata Metro remains absolutely safe, secure and offers a pleasant, cost-effective travel experience.”