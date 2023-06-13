Metro motormen asked to follow speed curbs after issue detected in track between Maidan & Park Street stns

kolkata: Following the disruption in Metro services on Sunday afternoon due to an issue detected in the track between the Maidan and Park Street section, motormen have been asked to follow certain speed restrictions in that portion.



According to a Metro official, Metro services have been normal on Monday.

A motorman had complained of abnormal sounds coming from the track bed on the UP line between Maidan and Park Street Metro stations on Sunday at around 3:15 pm. Thereafter, the Metro services were suspended. After a team of officials investigated the matter, truncated services between Girish Park to Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash started from 4 pm. However, the Metro services between Mahatma Gandhi Road to Rabindra Sarobar remain suspended. In the meantime, line maintenance work was carried on in the Maidan to Park Street section. Normal Metro services resumed from 5:45 pm.

The official said that after any maintenance work, caution is maintained and speed of the train in that section is restricted. Similarly, on Monday the speed in between Maidan to Park Street Metro station was also restricted. However, no disruption in Metro services had taken place on Monday, according to an official. It has not been decided when the speed restrictions will be withdrawn