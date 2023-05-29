Metro: Minimum purchase value of smart cards hiked to Rs 150

kolkata: Metro Railway has increased the minimum purchase value of new smart cards from Rs 120 to Rs 150.



However, the security deposit amount of Rs 80 will remain unchanged.

The new amount will only be charged for smart cards that will be issued from June 1.

The notice mentioning the same has been put up at the counters of all Metro stations on Friday, according to a staff at a ticket counter.

The security deposit which is Rs 80 will however remain unchanged, which means that the difference between Rs 150 and Rs 80, Rs 70 will be the recharge value.

Earlier, the minimum purchase value used to be Rs 120 with Rs 80 as the security deposit and Rs 40 as the remaining value.

The rate was last increased from Rs 100 to Rs 120 on November 14, 2021, when only smart card holders were permitted to travel in Metro due to the pandemic.

At the time, the security deposit was also increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80.