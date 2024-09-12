Metro launches mobile-based integrated QR code ticketing system

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway launched a mobile-based integrated QR code ticketing system on September 11, enabling passengers to travel without paper tickets, tokens, or smart cards.



This new system, introduced on a trial basis, was inaugurated by P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Metro Railway, at a function held at Kalighat Metro Station.

The system will be available on the Dakshineswar-New Garia (Blue Line), Howrah Maidan-Esplanade (Green Line), and Kavi Subhas-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay

(Orange Line) corridors.

Passengers can purchase tickets through the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ App.

This new system allows commuters to buy tickets for any station on these three corridors, offering greater flexibility.

The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at various stations on the Blue and Orange Lines have been upgraded to support the new ticketing system while the Green Line already has this facility. Paperless tickets purchased through the App are valid for up to 12 hours on a single calendar date after purchasing, eliminating the need for physical tickets.

Commuters can scan the QR code on smartphones at the AFC gates to enter and exit Metro stations.

Reddy expressed optimism that the new ticketing system would benefit Metro commuters by allowing them to purchase tickets conveniently without waiting in queues.

He also encouraged commuters to download the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ App.

Metro Railway Authorities expect that this trial implementation will make commuting more comfortable and enjoyable for passengers during the upcoming Puja festivities.