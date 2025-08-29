Metro launch triggers traffic snarls at Wipro Crossing, more cops deployed

Kolkata: After the commissioning of Metro services between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, a major traffic snarl was reported at Wipro Crossing due to a surge in passenger footfall and slow vehicular movement during peak hours.

Commercial services on the entire stretch of the Green Line began on Friday evening. Monday marked the first full-fledged working day after the launch, drawing a large number of daily commuters to the Metro. Anticipating the rush, a significant number of autos lined up at a temporary auto stand in front of the Salt Lake Sector V Metro station.

With more passengers opting for the Metro, buses have slowed down at several stops to pick up commuters heading to Sector V and New Town. Passengers said their travel time has dropped considerably, as they no longer need to leave home as early as before. “The fare may be double compared to normal buses, but the Metro saves time. In the case of AC buses, the fare is almost the same. So the Metro is the best option for people like us,” said Tapan Ghosh, adaily commuter.

To manage the increasing traffic and pedestrian movement, police have deployed additional personnel at Wipro Crossing. Earlier, one officer along with six constables and civic volunteers, managed the area, but since the full stretch of the Metro line became operational, more officers have been added.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Bidhannagar City Police, Nima Norbu Bhutia, said on Thursday: “The number of pedestrians crossing the road has increased. We have taken necessary action for the safety of people. Extra deployment has already been made, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Meanwhile, bus operators have reported a dip in ridership since the Metro launch. “After commissioning of Metro services from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, the number of passengers has decreased by about 30 percent,” said Tito Saha, general secretary of the City Suburban Bus Service. Sources also said the number of shuttle services has gone down significantly

over the past few days.