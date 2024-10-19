Metro kicks off 40-yrs elebrations, releases commemorative Smart Card

Kolkata: There is still no clear timeline for when the construction works in Bowbazar will be completed and when the Sealdah and Esplanade sections of the East-West Metro Corridor will be connected, as P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager (GM) of Metro Railway could not provide specific dates, citing the complexity of the construction work.



Currently, the East-West Metro Corridor services are operational on two stretches: Saltlake Sector V to Sealdah (Green Line-1) and Howrah Maidan to Esplanade (Green Line-2). The connection between Sealdah and Esplanade requires completion of ongoing construction works in the Bowbazar area. GM Reddy emphasised the difficulties involved and the efforts being made to strengthen the tunnels to ensure safety, but admitted that committing to a specific completion date is not possible at this time.

On Friday, Kolkata Metro Railway began its week-long celebrations marking 40 years of service, which started its journey on October 24, 1984. As India’s first Metro system, it initially operated on a 3.4 km stretch from Esplanade to Bhawanipur

(now Netaji Bhavan).

Today, it has expanded to a 58.6 km network, serving approximately 7 lakh commuters daily. Future plans include extending the Metro to the airport, Rajarhat, New Town, Barasat and connecting Howrah and Sealdah.

During a press conference on Friday at Metro Rail Bhavan, GM Reddy announced that by 2025, the Kolkata Metro network will expand to 90 km and by 2027, it will reach 130 km. The Metro aims to connect the airport from both New Garia and Noapara sides by December 2025, creating a comprehensive loop around Kolkata and Howrah and benefiting millions of commuters.

To celebrate the completion of 40 years of service, GM Reddy released a commemorative Smart Card, soon to be available at ticket counters and unveiled three short films.

The celebrations for 40 years of the ‘Lifeline of Kolkata’ include a special logo, various competitions, a Heritage Walk, a Walkathon, an Exhibition, the running of an Old Non-AC Rake, and a Cultural Evening. Special films featuring daily commuters and celebrities discussing the Metro will be showcased. Additionally, a special cover and stamp will be released, and the exhibition will display rare photographs, old tickets, smart cards, and philately items.