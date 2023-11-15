Metro issues about 1095 new student smart cards between April & Oct

Kolkata: Metro Railway has issued 1095 new student smart cards between April and October this year. They have recharged 3399 student smart cards during this duration. Since 2009, Metro has been giving concessions to students up to class XII of recognised schools affiliated to the state Board, CBSE or ICSE and ITI students.



The officials have provided data stating that since April 2023, 122 recognised schools and ITIs have been availing this facility.

“Lakhs of commuters regularly avail Metro services and reach their destinations smoothly without having any difficulty. Among these commuters, kids and school children form a major chunk,” an official said while adding that as per the stipulated rule, students get 60 per cent concessions.

Any school or institution willing to avail this concession is required to apply first to Metro Railway Authorities for enrolment. Once they are enrolled after fulfilling the criteria as per the rule, they are given concession books to distribute the concession forms to their registered students.

Students need to show these forms duly signed and verified by the school authorities to the Station Master and after that Smart Cards are issued and recharged.

Students Smart Cards in Metro Railway are of two categories — one for 40 rides and another for 80 rides.

For 40 rides, the minimum concession given is Rs 80 for 0-2 kilometre and Rs 400 for 20 kilometres or above.

For 80 rides, minimum concession is Rs 160 for 0-2 kilometre and maximum is Rs 800 for 20 kilometre and above.