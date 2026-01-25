Metro introduces ‘experimental’ return ticket service

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro has introduced a return ticket facility on an experimental basis across all its corridors, allowing passengers to complete both onward and return journeys using a single ticket without revisiting the booking counter. Under the new arrangement, return tickets are being issued through QR-coded paper tickets. Kolkata Metro Chief Public Relations Officer SS Kannan said passengers can enter the paid area by scanning the ticket at the entry gate after purchase and use the same ticket again for the return journey by scanning it at the entry gate. The return journey must be completed on the same date mentioned on the ticket, Metro officials said. Commuters have been advised to preserve their ticket carefully, as it will be required for re-entry during the return trip. Metro authorities said the initiative aims to save time for commuters and improve overall mobility within stations, particularly during peak hours.

