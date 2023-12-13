Metro holds trial run on Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch

Kolkata: Trial runs were conducted on Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line on Tuesday. According to Metro officials, it was conducted to keep machinery and staff ready for the commercial services.



“As this 5.4 kilometre stretch of Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) via Rajarhat Project is ready for commissioning, these trial runs are necessary for the preparation,” Metro Railway stated. During the trial runs, five round trips were made with a Medha AC rake to check tracks, power supply and proper docking of rake, amongst other parameters.

There are a total of five stations on this route, including Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Kavi Sukanta, Jyotirindra Nandi and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay. General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy conducted an inspection of Kavi Subhash station of Blue Line as well as Orange Line on Tuesday.

He inspected the passenger interchanging arrangements between the two lines and also inspected train timing indication board, platforms and other passenger facilities of the newly built Kavi Subhash station of Orange Line.

Reddy met with senior officials and instructed them to take necessary steps for introduction of commercial services on the stretch at the earliest. In August, Reddy had said that the entire stretch from Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) is likely to be operational by June 2026.