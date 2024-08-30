Metro holds first interdepartmental tournament

Kolkata: The Metro Railway Sports Association organised its first-ever interdepartmental tournament, the GM’s Challenge Cup, on Friday. Metro officers and staff competed in Carrom and Table Tennis, with five participants emerging as winners. The Table Tennis Singles final was held in the presence of P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway, who also presented trophies and mementoes to the winners and runners-up in both Singles and Doubles categories.



Congratulating the winners, Reddy has expressed his hope that this tournament will go a long way to create a healthy environment in the workplace and motivate all to perform well.