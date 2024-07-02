Metro hold counselling sessions for motormen’s kin

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro authorities are holding counselling sessions for family members of motormen to make them aware of the challenging working conditions faced by their near ones to run the Metro fleet and understand their situation.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said on Monday, its Electrical Engineering department organised one such session at the training Institute of Noapara, in the North-South Corridor on June 29 where wives of Metro motormen were present. “They were taken to the simulation room to be apprised how their husbands, with great responsibilities and alertness, every day drive the rakes packed with passengers through the underground tunnels and over the viaduct,” he said. A referral video was also shown to the family members. In this session, they were requested to see motormen get proper, adequate and quality rest which is a must for them before joining duty.

“Wives of the motormen were also requested to serve proper hygienic diet in order to keep their spouses fit and allow them to lead a healthy lifestyle,” the spokesperson said.

To deal with the mental stress, each participant was requested to practise yoga or any other activities daily and motivate their husband to follow the drill as it helps to remain stress-free and face any situation calmly. Motormen, who need to join duty early in the morning, were advised to go to sleep early and not to waste time on social media platforms unnecessarily, the spokesperson said.