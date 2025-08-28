Metro extension impacts taxi & bus services between Sealdah & Howrah

Kolkata: The newly-launched Sealdah-Howrah Metro route has begun to reshape the city’s transport dynamics, with taxis and buses on the stretch reporting a sharp decline in passengers.

For decades, Sealdah and Howrah—two of Kolkata’s busiest railway terminals—were connected mainly through crowded buses and costly cab rides. Daily commuters often complained of traffic snarls on the Howrah Bridge, making travel time-consuming.

Earlier, taxis charged Rs 150 to Rs 200 to travel between the two hubs. With the Metro now offering a seamless 10-minute ride at a fraction of the cost, many passengers have switched. Taxi and bus operators say their business has dropped by nearly 50 per cent within just a week of the route’s opening. “Office-goers used to take taxis to reach Dalhousie or Salt Lake. This crowd has just vanished,” said Paresh Paul, a taxi driver who plies on the route. Buses like Route 24B, which run between Sealdah Court and Howrah Station, are also witnessing thinner crowds, even during peak hours.

“The rush is declining. This new route is hitting us badly,” said a bus conductor.

While commuters hail the Metro as a game-changer, traditional modes of transport are struggling for survival.

“I have been driving a taxi on this route for the past 35 years. Now I think I will have to enroll my vehicle with Yatri Sathi,” said Raju Jain, another taxi driver.