Metro expects about 66K footfall in its ‘Yellow Line’

kolkata: The Metro railway estimates a footfall of 66,000 commuters using the Dumdum Cantonment station of Yellow Line, i.e. the Noapara-Barasat via the Bimanbandar Metro project by 2035.



According to the Metro officials, the Dumdum Cantonment station is set to be the inter-changing point of the Metro railway and Eastern Railway.

The Metro officials expected an influx of people from the Sealdah and the North sections including Barasat, Basirhat, Taki, Hasnabad and Bongaon as the Dumdum Cantonment station of ER is adjacent to the newly-built Dumdum Cantonment Metro station.

The commuters of Howrah, Hooghly and Barrackpore will be able to reach Noapara to board the trains of ER. To ensure the comfort of passengers, amenities will be provided at these stations including six escalators, three lifts, seven staircases and 16 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. According to the Metro officials, the station will have two platforms, adequate ticket counters, and a first aid room and toilet. The Metro railway official predicted that the Dumdum Cantonment station will be one of the busiest metro stations in the city, once it is commissioned.