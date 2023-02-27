Metro: Evacuation mock drill held for commuters

kolkata: Ahead of starting commercial services, a passenger evacuation mock drill was conducted between Belgachia and Shyambazar



Metro stations of the blue line, i.e. Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash on Sunday.

Senior officers and staff of different departments took part in the drill to sharpen their skills.

Metromen were trained on how to take necessary action to rescue the passengers and take them to safety in case of a fire in a running AC rake.

The objective of this mock drill was to upgrade the evacuation skills as well as check the alertness and preparedness of Metro staff during emergencies.

Several mock drills are organised at different Metro stations inside tunnels, on the viaduct and inside rakes regularly by the Metro railway.

On February 24, staff at Rabindra Sadan Metro station observed some smoke from the end wall panel of a coach of a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro.

This led to panic among the commuters. However, according to a Metro official, no casualties were reported.

The smoke was first observed by Metro staff at 12:23 pm. According to the Metro official, precautions were taken and the rake was vacated.

It was then sent to the Kavi Subhash carshed at 12:31 pm. “No fire was observed in that rake,” an official of the Metro pointed out.