Metro: EI signalling system checked

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) on Wednesday inspected the Electronic Interlocking (EI) signalling system on both tracks between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of Orange Line.

The CCRS Janak Kumar Garg also held a meeting with Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials at Kavi Subhash Metro Station. The RVNL officials briefed him about the technical details of this project and the progress of work. After the meeting, CCRS inspected all the passenger amenities of the station, including entry and exit gates, AFC-PC gates, station control room, escalators and signage amongst others.

He travelled up to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Station to check the EI signalling system on this stretch. He also checked the crossover point beyond Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Station which will enable it to reverse the rake once the commercial operations start.

After checking the reversal of rake, he also inspected this station and later returned to Kavi Subhash Station in the same Metro. V K Srivastava, Principal Chief Engineer and Additional General Manager (AGM) and Rajesh Prasad, MD and other officials of RVNL were present during the inspection. Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) inspected Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro Corridor on Monday.

CCRS inspection and thereafter approval is required for commissioning and commencement of commercial services on this stretch.

Garg inspected the tunnel section under the Hooghly River, tracks, tunnel ventilation system along with the lighting system in the tunnel. Earlier, he had inspected entry and exit gates, AFC-PC Gates, ticketing system, signage boards, and other passenger amenities as well as passenger interchanging arrangements with Eastern Railway at Majerhat Metro station. Apart from this, speed trials on this stretch from Majerhat to Joka station and back were also conducted in his presence at a maximum speed of 60 kilometre per hour.